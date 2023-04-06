Leahy, Roth named top-producing team by NAI Global

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- NAI Global said it named Dan Leahy and Adam Roth, executive vice presidents at NAI Hiffman, in Oakbrook Terrace, a top-producing team at the recent NAI Global Convention in Las Vegas.

In addition, Leahy was named a top individual producer.

The awards honor teams and individuals who are handling the highest volume of multimarket business within NAI Global's network of companies. NAI Hiffman is the Midwest's largest independent commercial real estate company.

In 2022, Leahy and Roth completed 48 lease deals and seven sales comprising 5.7 million square feet and valued at $47.1 million. Among the top transactions of the year, they helped bring a major e-commerce company to a 73.32-acre site at CenterPoint Intermodal Center in the Southwest suburbs of Chicago after advising CenterPoint Properties on design and construction of a speculative industrial facility.

Leahy's largest warehouse/distribution transactions included leases for a more than 1 million-square-foot speculative facility in Joliet; a 657,540-square-foot facility in Romeoville; and a 543,638-square-foot facility in North Aurora. Leahy represented ownership in each of these transactions.

"These awards represent outstanding performance within the organization," said Jay Olshonsky, president and chief executive officer, NAI Global. "We are proud of Dan and Adam's success and their dedication and commitment to service excellence. It underscores the power of NAI Global in building business and showcases the deep local roots of our professionals."

NAI Hiffman is one of the largest independent commercial real estate services firms in the US, with a primary focus on metropolitan Chicago, and part of the NAI Global network.