Inland Real Estate invests in self-storage properties

OAK BROOK -- Inland Real Estate Acquisitions LLC said Thursday it expanded its investments in self-storage properties last year with purchases totaling more than $374 million.

The acquisitions on behalf of Inland investment funds total 17,265 units and more than 1.8 million square feet across 11 states, it said. Mark Cosenza and Matthew Tice, both senior vice presidents of Inland Acquisitions, are responsible for facilitating the purchases.

To date, Inland Acquisitions has completed the acquisition of more than $1.9 billion in self-storage assets, comprised of 226 properties throughout the United States totaling more than 122,000 units.

"Last year, we continued to expand our self-storage portfolio footprint by seeking large acquisitions as well as redevelopment opportunities with our partners, leading us into several new markets across the U.S.," Tice said. "The Southern and East Coast regions will continue to be a strong focus for us going forward as we look to achieve the same number or more transactions this year."

Since its inception, Inland Acquisitions has facilitated more than $54 billion in real estate purchases including single-tenant properties, medical office buildings, self-storage properties, apartments and retail shopping centers.