Fox Valley Orthopedics welcomes new internal medicine specialist

Fox Valley Orthopedics said Dr. Michael Hernandez, an internal medicine specialist, has joined its team of physicians.

Hernandez is accepting new adult and adolescent patients at FVO's Elgin-Randall location.

With more than 25 years of medical experience, Hernandez joined FVO to provide a comprehensive approach to nonsurgical treatments of a wide range of conditions, including arthritis and diabetes management, weight loss and nutrition, as well as spine and bone health.

Hernandez earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and completed his residency at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, Chicago. He is a member of the American Medical Association, Kane County Medical Society, Cook County Medical Society, and the Illinois Medical Society.

"We're excited to have Dr. Hernandez join our team," said FVO's CEO John Brady. "He is part of our commitment to treating the whole orthopedic patient, and providing them with comprehensive care."