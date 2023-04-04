Yorktown Center to host pop-up market

LOMBARD -- Yorktown Center mall said it will host a Small Business Pop-Up Market from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

The pop-up market will feature local businesses and vendors. Each vendor will have products available for purchase while building awareness for their small business.

Participating businesses include Nature's Drip, a beauty, cosmetic and personal care business; Shi Shy Jewelry Box, an online jewelry and fashion store; Pet Wants, pet foods and treats; Desired Fashion and more.