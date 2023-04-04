Simplify Healthcare named to Fortune's innovative list

AURORA -- Simplify Healthcare said it ranks No. 159 among the 300 honorees on Fortune America's Most Innovative Companies list.

The ranking of America's Most Innovative Companies is built on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. The ranking wants to guide readers on which U.S. companies are at the forefront of innovation.

"This recognition validates how Simplify Health Cloud is bringing in innovative solutions to solve the benefits and provider data challenges of the (insurance) payers," said Mohammed Vaid, CEO and chief solution architect, Simplify Healthcare. "This growth has evolved from a relentless focus on customer needs and a product portfolio fueled by innovation."

Simplify's end-to-end platform -- Simplify Health Cloud -- powers the management of health insurance benefits for more than 45 health plans.