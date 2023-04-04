Family to open dispensary in Roselle

ROSELLE -- River Bluff Cannabis, an Illinois-based, veteran- and family-owned cannabis company, will open its first cannabis dispensary at 1350 Lake Street, Unit L, in Roselle later this month.

The shop is expected to open around Monday, April 17, owners said.

In 2019, the Loeffelholz family entered in the Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery. On Aug. 5, 2021, they were granted a conditional Adult Use Cannabis License.

With years of time and energy invested, the family will compete with much larger businesses who are operating dispensaries in multiple locations and states.

"We feel Roselle is the ideal place for us to plant our flag as we open our first dispensary. The village staff and our neighbors in the community have been nothing but positive to work with. We look forward to building long-lasting relationships and continuing to advocate safe cannabis practices," said co-owner DJ Loeffelholz.