Baxter showcases surgical innovations

DEERFIELD -- Baxter International Inc. unveiled multiple new additions to its surgical portfolios at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses Global Surgical Conference & Expo 2023, which took place Saturday through Tuesday in San Antonio.

These innovations include the launch of the new Baxter Patient Warming system, designed to help achieve and maintain normal patient body. The system eliminates the need for disposable warmers, as the warming technology is built into the table pad.

Also introduced was Helux Pro Connected Surgical Light, a wired lighting and camera solution for the operating room; and Floseal + Recothrom flowable hemostat, which has been proven to perform quickly and consistently across a range of bleeds in surgical procedures.

Floseal + Recothrom is the first and only active flowable hemostat to use recombinant DNA technology, and therefore contains no human blood components and eliminates reliance on human blood donations, Baxter said.

"Baxter takes a holistic approach to help surgical care teams navigate dynamic operating environments, providing a full suite of OR solutions that support critical decisions for patient care," said Andrew Frye, president, Patient Support Systems/Global Surgical Solutions and Enterprise Connectivity for Baxter.