"Sometimes, the stars just align": Ice cream shop, candy store coming to Libertyville

The former Craft Beer Store in downtown Libertyville is being reinvented with a sweet twist.

Work is underway to transform the storefront at 107 W. Church St. into Sugarville, an ice-cream parlor and nostalgia candy store.

The business is the vision of Brian and Elizabeth Smith, recent arrivals in town, and comes with a big touch of serendipity via Puerto Rico and Atlanta.

The couple lived in the Caribbean for 15 years and had a second home in Atlanta. With a move in mind, they began looking for public school options throughout the country.

Brian, a tax attorney from Iowa was a Chicago Bulls and Bears fan growing up. Elizabeth, originally from Tennessee, said she spent 20 years in the hospitality business until becoming a stay-at-home mom about 10 years ago.

The focus of the search shifted to the Midwest.

"We really thought we would go to an apartment," in Chicago, Elizabeth Smith said.

But with the suburbs also in play, a real estate agent provided 10 options. The search was over when they pulled into Libertyville, Elizabeth said.

"Something about Libertyville -- we fell in love with it," she added. "I said, 'This is it, Brian.' There's something about the energy in the community."

They've made Libertyville home since last summer.

The couple had been looking at potential spaces for another business and became familiar with the Craft Beer Store, a single-story building facing Cook Park, a popular community gathering place and center for events and activities, as well as home to a playground.

"There's all these activities and there are kids galore." she said.

"We would sit across the street at the park. I said, 'That needs to be a legit ice cream shop.' All of a sudden the place was for rent."

Elizabeth said she envisions Sugarville as a family-friendly ice cream shop with a black-and-white tile floor and shakes and banana splits on the menu. The gourmet ice-cream will be sourced from Homer's in Wilmette. The candy store will be in the back.

"We wanted something our kids eventually could be a part of," Elizabeth said. "This will be a family business for sure -- no franchise, just us."

Heather Rowe, the village's economic development manager, said the Smiths have a lot of enthusiasm for the new endeavor and she's excited for the energy they'll bring.

An opening is planned for June, in time for MainStreet Libertyville's 2023 events season in and around the park.

MainStreet Executive Director Jennifer Johnson said the Smiths are passionate about their new business and eager to meet the community and visitors. MainStreet is happy entrepreneurs like them are choosing to locate in Libertyville, she added.

"Sometimes, the stars just align," Elizabeth Smith said.