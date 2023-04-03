Rust-Oleum debuts 5-in-1 spray can

Custom Spray 5-in-1 from Rust-Oleum allows painters to change spray patterns with a simple click of a dial. Business Wire

VERNON HILLS -- Rust-Oleum announced the spray paint company's newest evolution, Custom Spray 5-in-1, on Monday. This first-of-its-kind innovation allows painters to change spray patterns with a simple click of a dial, the company said.

"Custom Spray 5-in-1 was created after years of research and testing countless spray paint projects," said Jeff Kistler, executive vice president, product management, at Rust-Oleum. "We listened to consumers who said they wanted more choice, control and creativity for their spray painting projects -- 5-in-1 is the answer."

The Custom Spray 5-in-1 gives DIYers a choice of five different spray patterns. With a turn of the dial, select fan sprays for larger surfaces and lower output sprays for detailed areas.

Whether it's a wide, flat surface, a tangle of nooks and crannies, or anything in between, complicated projects, the Custom Spray 5-in-1 technology offers unexpected precision and puts the painter in charge, Vernon Hills-based Rust-Oleum said.