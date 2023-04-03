Palatine considering changes to welcome more food trucks

In an effort to draw more food trucks to town, Palatine officials may change licensing requirements for them to operate in the village. Daily Herald File Photo

Food trucks can only operate in Palatine after obtaining a temporary food permit for a specific date and place, similar to those given to vendors at the village's Hometown Fest, Street Fest and Oktoberfest.

But village officials are now considering a change in the licensing process to encourage more food trucks to come to Palatine, and for more than just special occasions.

"What we were finding is some food truck operators were doing multiple special events and having to get over 10, 12 licenses with the village, so we thought we could be more efficient," Village Manager Reid Ottesen said.

One food truck operator obtained 15 different temporary food permits last year.

"We're thinking of issuing an annual license and then they just let us know the location," Community Development Director Mike Jacobs said.

Possible changes village council members discussed at their March 13 meeting include allowing food trucks on commercially zoned property with its owner's consent. Village administration would grant approval for locations based upon guidelines set by the council.

There also would be limits on hours, and the trucks could not create a parking shortage, hamper traffic, or affect emergency access.

"We don't want this to be a competitive advantage over our bricks and mortar retailers," Ottesen added.

"We also want to be conscious of what our residents want," he said. "And I think more and more people are asking for some opportunities with this."

Mayor Jim Schwantz said food trucks could broaden the options at village events.

"In the last year, we struggled to find vendors at Street Fest," Schwantz said.

Councilmember Brad Helms raised concerns about whether food trucks will report all sales for tax purposes.

"I think trying to chase the taxes is going to be crazy," Councilmember Kollin Kozlowski added.

"You don't know that about any brick-and-mortar (restaurant) either," Ottesen pointed out, adding that the village can compare what a business reports locally to what it reports to the state.

Councilmember Tim Millar said he supports a more welcoming environment for food trucks.

"I think it will bring in more people," he said. "The food trucks are kind of a nice novelty. They kind of fit in with some products that we're not having in our restaurants."