AVS to expand in northern Texas

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- AVS Cos. said it will be hold a grand opening of its Dallas-area office on April 13.

"AVS Companies has made a large commitment by investing in its employees and facilities to better serve all of the customers in the North Texas area and beyond," said Tony Costa, AVS director of sales and operations.

The new office is located in the Dallas suburb of Irving.

AVS Cos. is a distributor of amusement, gaming and vending equipment. Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, the company was founded in Chicago in 1971. It now has offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas.