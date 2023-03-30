Zebra Technologies promotes White

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. has hired Joe White as chief product and solutions officer. White moves into the role vacated by Bill Burns, who became Zebra's CEO earlier in March.

White joined Zebra in 2014 when the company acquired Motorola Solutions' Enterprise Business. Since that time, he has served as senior vice president and general manager of Zebra's Enterprise Mobile Computing business. Previously, White has held executive positions at Symbol, Matrics, RFID Global Solutions, CAIS Internet and Digex.

As Zebra's chief product and solutions officer, White will oversee the strategy, investments and development of Zebra's expansive portfolio of products and solutions.

"We are excited for Joe to be our next chief product and solutions officer as he has successfully led the advancement of our mobile computing and robotics automation strategy," Burns said.

Zebra provides an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows.