Tollway awards contracts to suburban firms

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors Thursday approved six construction and professional engineering contracts totaling nearly $16.9 million at its March meeting, including several to suburban firms.

Among the projects awarded were:

• A $3.4 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, for roadway and bridge rehabilitation on the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) near the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

• A $793,643.30 contract to Engineered Services Inc., doing business as Powerlink Electric, Vernon Hills, for utility conduit installation on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between Harlem Avenue and 95th Street.

• A $2 million contract to Ames Engineering Inc., Downers Grove, IL, for systemwide design services upon request.

More than $47.6 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2023 as part of the 12th year of its 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.