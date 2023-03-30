Power joins Premier Design + Build as CFO

BUFFALO GROVE -- Premier Design + Build Group said Michael J. Power Jr. has joined the firm as chief financial officer. Power will be responsible for all accounting, finance and treasury functions.

In addition, Power will serve as a member of Premier's executive leadership team, providing strategic counsel as the national firm continues to grow its client base, project portfolio and regional teams.

Power earned his bachelor's degree in accountancy from Chicago's DePaul University. He is a licensed real estate broker in Illinois and serves as a board director for the Chicago chapter of the Construction Financial Management Association.

"Michael is an exceptional fit for a company like ours that's on a rapid growth trajectory," said Brian Paul, co-founder and managing principal at Premier. "He is a proven leader in finance, accounting, and planning with more than 25 years of industry experience in general contracting and commercial real estate development."