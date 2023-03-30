Itasca-based specialty chemicals company hires Roske

ITASCA -- Nagase Specialty Materials NA LLC, a hybrid distributor and manufacturer of specialty chemical products, named Daniel Roske as West Coast account manager.

Roske is a lifelong West Coaster who grew up in Ventura, California. He spent years in the lab working with coatings, structural adhesives, isocyanate adhesives, and automotive coatings with companies such as Borden Chemical (now Hexion) and Spraylat Corp. (now PPG). He has more than 15 years of experience in CASE sales and business development and will be joined in the near future by a sales colleague in the company's Life & Healthcare division to support the expansion of NSM's specialty bioactives and excipients business in Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals.