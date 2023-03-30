Baxter & Woodman appoints Dabros as national construction lead

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Baxter & Woodman Inc. Consulting Engineers said Vice President Dennis Dabros has been appointed new national construction lead.

In this new role, Dabros will have broader responsibilities for overseeing the construction services teams across all locations and achieving successful project completion for clients. This role allows Dabros to coordinate efforts firm-wide and promote consistency and quality in the construction services provided by the company.

Dabros is a licensed Professional Engineer with more than 23 years of experience in organizational leadership, business development and construction project management throughout the Midwest.

"Dennis is a recognized leader in the construction services field. He continually encourages his team to identify innovative solutions that provide benefits and efficiencies for construction-related projects. His extensive experience combined with his strong understanding of clients' needs has earned him this leadership role within the firm," said Lou Haussmann, chief operating officer.