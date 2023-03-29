Brunswick named to Newsweek's 'trustworthy' list

METTAWA -- Brunswick Corp. said Wednesday it has been named by Newsweek to its 2023 list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies.

Of the thousands of companies considered for this honor, only 700 made the final list and Brunswick ranked in the Top 20 companies within the Manufacturing and Industrial equipment category. The award recognizes companies across three main public pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

"Awards such as these highlight our progress living the values at the core of our business, and this particular award highlights the openness, trust and integrity we display in dealing with our employees, our customers and our investors," said Dave Foulkes, CEO, Brunswick Corp.

Brunswick, a leader in marine recreation, is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands such as Mercury Marine, Harris Pontoons, Princecraft and Quicksilver.

Brunswick has more than 18,500 employees operating in 29 countries.