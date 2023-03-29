Brown Commercial negotiates two building sales

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group negotiated two industrial building sales totaling 48,171 square feet in DuPage County.

The buildings are at 330 W. Fay Ave. in Addison and 2211-2239 Curtiss St. in Downers Grove, the company said. Purchase prices were not disclosed.

The 22,596-square-foot Addison building was sold to Absolute Electronics, which is expanding from a 7,200-square-foot space in Elk Grove Village. It is moving into half the building, while the other half is leased to Air Gas, a long-term tenant in the building. The seller was 330 Fay LLC.

Bilmar Investments LLC sold the 25,575-square-foot Downers Grove building. The buyer was not disclosed. Bilmar completed extensive renovations and a strategic leasing program over the past several years to increase occupancy.

Brown Commercial Group partner Mike Antonelli and broker Matt Hanson represented the sellers in both transactions. Partner Trinity Scurto represented the buyers. The transactions illustrate the continued demand by investors for well-located buildings with modern features and strong leasing fundamentals, the company said.