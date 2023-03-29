AAR to acquire nine Boeing 757-200 planes

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp. said Wednesday its subsidiary, AAR Supply Chain, will acquire nine Boeing 757-200 passenger airplanes equipped with 18 Rolls-Royce RB211 engines from American Airlines.

AAR Corp., a provider of aviation parts and maintenance and other global aircraft and aerospace services, did not disclose financial terms of the acquisition. The airplanes have been most recently operated by American Airlines, the company said.

"The acquisition of these aircraft and engines will enable AAR to continue to support the RB211-powered 757 cargo market," said Brian Salvatori, AAR's vice president of Asset Trading.