Fox Valley Orthopedics announces two new partners

Fox Valley Orthopedics said Dr. Lauren E. Matteini, a spine surgeon, and Dr. Shobhit V. Minhas, a hand and upper extremity surgeon, have been named partners in the practice.

Ownership is only offered to surgeons who demonstrate leadership, inspire collaboration and dedicate themselves to exceeding patient expectations, the company said.

"They each have tremendous clinical skills as well as a true dedication to compassionate care that will allow us to continue to deliver the best orthopedic care to our patients and community," said Dr. Vishal Mehta, president and managing partner at Fox Valley Orthopedics.

Fox Valley Orthopedics has 20 physicians treating patients across seven locations.

Matteini joined FVO in 2020. She is a graduate of Georgetown University School of Medicine, and completed her orthopedic surgery residency at George Washington University Hospital, both in Washington, D.C.

Minhas joined FVO in 2021. He earned his medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and completed his residency at NYU Langone Medical Center/Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York.