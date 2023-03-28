AAR to expand drone systems business

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp. said it has signed a distribution agreement with Cloud Cap Technology, a Collins Aerospace Mission Systems business, to expand its presence in the drone market.

AAR will stock, promote and sell the TASE and Piccolo imaging payload and flight management systems used by manned and unmanned airborne applications to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, the company said.

This agreement expands AAR's presence in the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) market, building on AAR's civil and government relationships, as well as its proven supply chain and sales support processes, the company said.

"We look forward to working with AAR to grow our global reach for TASE and Piccolo," said Guy Bowie, general manager for TASE and Piccolo at Collins.

AAR provides maintenance and parts replacement services to airlines and government customers. It is also a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in more than 20 countries.

Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world.