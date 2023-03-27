PCTEL markets new radio testing system

BLOOMINGDALE -- PCTEL Inc., a provider of radio antennas and wireless technology solutions, said its latest innovation to test public safety radio networks is now available.

The testing system has the industry's first automated uplink drive and walk testing capability, the company said. The majority of public safety radio coverage issues occur on the uplink, which is the signal from a handset to the base radio site. PCTEL's solution is the first to incorporate uplink measurements into a drive or walk testing system, it said.

"Until now, radio network managers had no practical or reliable way of testing the uplink channel across their coverage area," said James Zik, PCTEL's vice president, test and measurement product management. "This solution will help radio network managers deliver more reliable critical communications coverage for public safety and emergency response teams including police, fire and EMS."

During testing, a technician activates a radio handset, and PCTEL's SeeHawk Monitor system measures the signal received at the radio base station site. After the test is complete, SeeHawk Touch synchronizes and combines uplink data with downlink measurements collected during the drive or walk test into a single report.