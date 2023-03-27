Jessup tape made using recycled shoe rubber

MCHENRY -- Jessup Manufacturing said it has launched a new anti-slip tape, Jessup ReCon, made with Nike Grind's postindustrial rubber recycled from footwear manufacturing.

ReCon meets Americans with Disabilities Act and OSHA standards, and can be used in light industrial, commercial kitchens, restaurants, grocery stores, health care facilities, schools and more, the company said.

Jessup said this new anti-slip product is the first of its kind to use rubber scraps left from the making of shoes.

"We're thrilled to introduce Jessup ReCon, the ultimate solution for superior slip-resistance, durability, comfort and safety in anti-slip tapes and treads," said Robert Jessup, CEO of Jessup Manufacturing Co. "With ReCon, we've re-imagined anti-slip tape and given our customers an alternative to other products in slip-resistance, while also contributing toward a circular future by using recycled materials."