Stan's Donuts to open Rosemont location Friday
Updated 3/26/2023 4:11 PM
Officials will cut the ribbon Friday on the new Stan's Donuts & Coffee in Rosemont.
Stan's, at 9433 W. Higgins Road, is the first of three anticipated quick-service eateries to open along that stretch of Higgins. Chicago restaurateur Rich Labriola's doughnut-and-coffee shop chain will share a one-story, 8,000-square-foot building with Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, where interior renovations are underway. Also still to come next door is the first suburban outpost of Small Cheval.
The ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday comes after more than a year of construction on the former site of Gene & Georgetti and a village-owned parking garage. The village inked a lease deal with Stan's in August 2021.
