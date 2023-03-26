Stan's Donuts to open Rosemont location Friday

Stan's Donuts and Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken will share a one-story, 8,000-square-foot building on Higgins Road west of River Road in Rosemont. Courtesy of Aria Group Architects

Officials will cut the ribbon Friday on the new Stan's Donuts & Coffee in Rosemont.

Stan's, at 9433 W. Higgins Road, is the first of three anticipated quick-service eateries to open along that stretch of Higgins. Chicago restaurateur Rich Labriola's doughnut-and-coffee shop chain will share a one-story, 8,000-square-foot building with Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, where interior renovations are underway. Also still to come next door is the first suburban outpost of Small Cheval.

The ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Friday comes after more than a year of construction on the former site of Gene & Georgetti and a village-owned parking garage. The village inked a lease deal with Stan's in August 2021.