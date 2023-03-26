BizWeek: Revitalizing former Rohrman property; closing because of the pandemic

Developer has plans for Rohrman property

The developer who revitalized the southwest corner of Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Parkway in Buffalo Grove hopes to do the same for the long-vacant former Rohrman auto dealership property on the other side of town.

Developer has ideas for waterside property

Two developers are showing increased interest for a vacant waterside property that the village of Lake Zurich has been trying to sell since around 2006.

Eatery done in by the pandemic

After 26 years of being in business, Tribella Bar and Grill in Batavia will be taking its last orders on Sunday.

Elgin Mall owners unsure of plans

Even after East Dundee trustees overrode the village president's veto of Elgin Mall's plans to relocate, mall owners Monday said they were unsure what they will do next.

Sushi 'not the old-fashioned way'

You think you might know sushi, but according to Khine Zaw, what he and his wife Cho Wai offer at Zen's Sushi Express is different.

A different kind of alcohol license

Caterers and restaurants in Arlington Heights that serve food off premises will be able to serve alcohol there. too, under new liquor license classifications created by the village board Monday night.

Utilities OK'd for development

Hoffman Estates officials approved the construction of sewer and water utilities enabling the long-sought development of the 185-acre Plum Farms property at the northwest corner of Higgins Road and Route 59.

North Central chooses new president

Anita Thomas has been named president of North Central College in Naperville and becomes the first person of color to hold the position.

Anguleris buys Sisco Building in Elgin

Anguleris, a global construction technology company headquartered in Elgin, recently purchased the historic Sisco Building in town and has begun renovations on the 100-year-old property.

The 86,000-square-foot facility will serve as a new flagship hub for Anguleris brand Swatchbox.