Permit recommended for proposed cannabis business in Wheeling
Updated 3/24/2023 5:51 PM
Wheeling's village board should grant a special use permit for a proposed cannabis cultivation facility at 160 W. Hintz Road, the town's plan commission recommended this week.
Chicago-based limited liability company, Mae Lee Tinker, wants to open the business in a vacant, 59,446-square-foot industrial building.
NBCG Partners received a permit to operate the same type of facility there in 2021, and an extension last year. But the operation never began.
The plan commission, which advises the village board on building and zoning issues, reviewed the proposal and gave its recommendation Wednesday. The village board could consider the request on April 3.
