Two longtime Naperville architect firms merge

NAPERVILLE -- Two longtime Naperville-based architectural firms, Charles Vincent George Architects and Newman Architecture, have merged their professional staffs and design portfolios as part of a strategic transitioning of resources and clients.

The expanded practice will continue operating under the Charles Vincent George Architects name. The merger was initiated by Chuck Newman, founding principal of the 40-year-old firm.

The alliance unites the talent and resources of two well-established, award-winning architectural and interior design firms to strengthen their collective portfolio, broaden their market sector focus, and expand capabilities under a single entity, the company said.

Charles Vincent George Architects has practiced in the region for 60 years, founded by Chuck George and now run by president and CEO Bruce George.

"Having worked for Chuck George back in 1978-1979, I knew about his integrity and commitment to his clients. Since that time, my own practice led to serving commercial projects," Newman said. "At the same time, CVG's clients expanded to include both residential projects and commercial projects. ... I knew the range of experience of each of our staffs would serve our combined clients well."