Six physicians join Duly Health and Care

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duly Health and Care has welcomed six new physicians across its behavioral and mental health, immediate care, otolaryngology, radiology and urology departments.

Downers Grove-based Duly Health and Care is the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in Illinois. New hires are:

Dr. Sindhu Perumal is certified in family medicine. She earned her medical degree from M.S. Ramiah Medical College and completed her residency in family medicine at Loyola University in Chicago. Perumal sees adult and pediatric patients in Naperville.

Dr. Steven Brandes is certified in urology. He specializes in reconstructive urology, the surgical repair of the urinary tract that is damaged or malformed due to a birth defect, traumatic injury or collateral damage from cancer therapy. He earned his medical degree from the Ichan School of Medicine. He completed a residency in urology and a fellowship in reconstructive urology from Temple University Hospital. He sees adult and adolescent patients in Lisle and Naperville.

Dr. Joanna Mangio is certified in nephrology and internal medicine. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, completed her residency in internal medicine at Spectrum Health Lakeland and completed a fellowship in nephrology at Boston University -- Boston Medical Center. Mangio sees patients in Joliet and New Lenox.

Dr. Sophianne Schwab, certified in both pediatrics and psychiatry. She earned her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and completed a triple board residency in pediatrics, adult psychiatry and child psychiatry at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Stephen Kraseman is certified in otolaryngology. He earned his medical degree from Loyola University and completed his residency in otolaryngology at Geisinger Medical Center. Kraseman sees adult and pediatric patients in Orland Hills.

Dr. Michelle Philip is certified in radiology. She earned her medical degree from New Jersey Medical School and completed her residency in diagnostic radiology and a fellowship in breast imaging at Northwestern University. Philip sees adult patients in Joliet and Tinley Park.