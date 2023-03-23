Lavelle Law adds attorney Akunne

SCHAUMBURG -- Schaumburg-based Lavelle Law said attorney Eso Akunne will join the firm's Business and Real Estate practice groups as an associate.

Akunne will primarily be working at the firm's downtown office, serving clients living and working in Chicago. Before joining the team at Lavelle Law, Akunne worked for a firm in the city where he helped clients draft and negotiate purchase and sales agreements and loan restructuring documents.

Akunne also has experience in litigation, handling cases ranging from smaller sums to multimillion-dollar awards. Akunne is a graduate of the Loyola School of Law as well as the Loyola Quinlan School of Business in Chicago.

Prior to earning his master's in business administration and his J.D. from Loyola, Akunne attended the University of Michigan, where he played on the men's basketball team.

"We are thrilled to be adding Eso to our Business and Real Estate practice groups," said Ted McGinn, Lavelle Law managing partner. "He has an incredible work ethic and is willing to work incredibly hard to ensure his clients are satisfied. We know he will be a valuable asset to these high-performing teams."