Geisler promoted at ML Realty Partners

ITASCA -- Tim Geisler was promoted from vice president to senior vice president at ML Realty Partners.

"Tim has successfully led development efforts for ML Realty Partners through sourcing and expanding industrial projects in Illinois and Texas," said Ryan Hesch, president and CEO. "He joined ML Realty Partners in 2008 as development director and his expertise in industrial development has made a profound impact on our company's success over the years."

ML Realty Partners has more than 1 million square feet across nine buildings simultaneously being built at the company's industrial sites in Illinois and Texas. ML Realty Partners is a long-term investor and developer of industrial real estate in the Midwest and Central U.S. The company is headquartered in Itasca and has an additional office in Dallas.