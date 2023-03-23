Bergeron joins Earthmover Credit Union board

OSWEGO -- Michele Bergeron, executive director of the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, recently joined the Earthmover Credit Union board of directors.

Bergeron holds a bachelor's degree in journalism and a master's degree in organizational leadership from Lewis University. Starting her career at the village of Oswego in community relations, she transitioned into nonprofit work as the development manager of the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. Prior to her current position at the Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, Bergeron was senior director of development and engagement at Fox Valley United Way.

Bergeron, an Oswego resident, will bring her specialization in fundraising, strategic planning and community engagement to ECU.

"Her combination of executive experience and boundless energy will bring a new and high energized dynamic to our team," ECU President and CEO Kelly McDonough said.