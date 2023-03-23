Advent to open ENT clinic in Naperville

Advent, a clinic known for nasal-first approach to Ear, Nose and Throat conditions, will open its 15th location next week at 1739 Freedom Drive, Suite #101, Naperville. Courtesy of Advent

NAPERVILLE -- Advent, a clinic known for nasal-first approach to Ear, Nose and Throat conditions, will open its 15th location next week in Naperville.

The clinic will open Monday, March 27, at 1739 Freedom Drive, suite #101.

Advent offers effective treatments for patients suffering with nasal blockage, sinus, snoring and sleep apnea conditions.

Dr. Madan Kandula, CEO, and his wife Gwen founded the health clinic in 2004. The Naperville location will join other Advent clinics overseen by Dr. Salil Doshi, main otolaryngologist, in Oak Park and downtown Chicago. Two other Chicago-area Advent locations not under Doshi's direction are in Northbrook and Vernon Hills.

"My approach to the treatment of nose and throat problems is to make our patient a partner in their treatment," Doshi said. "I engage in an open dialogue to help them fully understand their specific situation and all the possible treatment options that are available."