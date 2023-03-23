Across 575 Northern Illinois Communities

ComEd said Thursday it has completed the installation and upgrade of all 131,600 ComEd-owned streetlights, converting to Smart LED fixtures, across 575 northern Illinois communities.

In addition to enhancing public safety as a result of clearer, brighter and more reliable light, the switch will save more than 79 gigawatt-hours of energy annually, the equivalent of removing more than 67 million pounds of carbon emissions from the atmosphere or planting 37,250 acres of trees, ComEd said.

The streetlights' LED bulbs consume one-third of the electricity and last two to three times longer than the previous high-pressure sodium or metal halide lights, ComEd said.

Smart LED streetlights will allow municipalities to remotely and instantaneously dim lights for energy savings and brighten them for greater safety. These smart devices can also send immediate notifications if a light requires maintenance, and first responders can control the streetlights during emergency situations.

"ComEd's commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond simply keeping the lights on; we are actively partnering with communities to deliver innovative solutions that create a cleaner, brighter future for northern Illinois families and businesses," said Gil C. Quiniones, CEO of the electric utility company.

The five-year, $75 million Smart LED Streetlight investment by ComEd will lead to $2.6 million in annual operational savings for the electric company.