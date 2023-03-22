Hoffer Plastics earns Sustained Excellence Award

SOUTH ELGIN -- Hoffer Plastics said it was recently honored with the 2022 Sustained Excellence Award from Plastics News in recognition of its ongoing performance, innovation and leadership.

The award is only available to previous "Processor of the Year" winners, which Hoffer won in 2012. The Sustained Excellence Award reflects the company's commitment to its customers, community, family values and the environment, the company said.

"We have an incredible team of employees who play an integral role every day in maintaining and elevating this success for Hoffer and our customers. We look forward to sustaining this excellence for many years to come," said Alex Hoffer, chief revenue officer.

Hoffer is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2023. The company is a full-service contract manufacturing partner, producing more than 3 billion plastic parts annually.