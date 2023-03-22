Five suburban Kohl's to add Sephora experience

Kohl's stores in Wheaton, Vernon Hills and Glenview will get Sephora at Kohl's experience shops this year as the department store chain expands its beauty lines business. Courtesy of Kohl's

The Milwaukee-based Kohl's department store chain said Wednesday it will add Sephora at Kohl's experience shops inside 250 stores this year, including five in the Chicago area.

The expansion will increase the number of Sephora at Kohl's experience shops to 850 stores. Each Sephora at Kohl's features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a free-standing Sephora. Within all Sephora at Kohl's locations, customers can explore the signature Sephora experience with a curated assortment of prestige makeup; skin care, hair and fragrance brands, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

Suburban stores getting a Sephora at Kohl's are 401 S. County Farm Road, Wheaton; 235 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills; 2201 Willow Road, Glenview; 6931 Dempster St., Morton Grove; and

17620 Halsted St., Homewood.

"We are making great strides in building a formidable beauty business with the addition of Sephora at Kohl's," said Karen Daoust, Kohl's senior vice president, general manager, Sephora at Kohl's. "The completion of our 850 stores in 2023 is just the beginning as we look to expand Sephora at Kohl's to all stores, enhance the customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to our customers across the country."