AGI to deliver 2,000th grain dryer

AGI's 200th NECO mixed flow dryer on the crane in preparation for delivery from the Omaha, Nebraska, facility. Business Wire

NAPERVILLE -- Ag Growth International Inc. marked a "milestone moment" at its Omaha, Nebraska, manufacturing facility recently as it shipped its 2,000th NECO mixed flow grain dryer. The Canadian company, which opened its new U.S. headquarters in Naperville in November, delivered its 1,000 dryer in 2014.

The Omaha facility was purchased by AGI in 2017 and has been in operation since 1959. AGI's flagship NECO mixed flow dryers and other grain drying solutions are distributed to equipment dealers, farmers and commercial grain operators.

The dryer is designed to quietly and efficiently heat kernels evenly to avoid damage and can be used to effectively dry all types of grain, seeds and nuts.

"The success in the engineering, production, marketing and distribution of AGI's NECO dryer is due to the dedication of our employee team in meeting customer needs," said Matt Schneider, AGI senior director, U.S. Farm. "That includes delivering on time, every time; hearing customer feedback; and making continuous product improvements."