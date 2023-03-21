Paylocity adds AI Assist to platform

SCHAUMBURG -- Paylocity said Tuesday it is adding an artificial intelligence component into its payroll and Human Resources platform.

AI Assist gives HR professionals and employees the power to create highly effective communications in less time, the company said. AI Assist can quickly draft ready-to-send communications and announcements directly in the Paylocity platform based on a simple prompt typed by users.

AI Assist is the latest enhancement to Community, Paylocity's social collaboration hub, which it said is an integrated part of the Paylocity platform that improves communication and fosters employee connection.

Deskless and on-the-go employees, hybrid workers, language barriers and countless other factors all create challenges to successful employee engagement, Paylocity said. The Schaumburg-based company has seen record growth in adoption of Community, demonstrating increasing demand among employers for solutions that strengthen collaboration and build company culture, it said.

"Every company I talk with is searching for more intelligent and personalized ways to improve employee engagement so they can stay ahead of an increasingly competitive and uncertain labor market," said Steve Beauchamp, co-CEO of Paylocity. "AI Assist builds on the powerful employee experience features we've embedded across our platform to not only connect with employees in new, more effective ways, but also give HR and employees the latest tools to make it easier and more fun."