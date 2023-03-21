Killian joins ClearFlame Engine Technologies

GENEVA -- Kristen Killian has joined ClearFlame Engine Technologies as general counsel and senior vice president of partnerships.

Killian will guide and manage the company's strategic partnerships and serve as general counsel for the Geneva-based company.

Killian draws upon more than 15 years of experience, including her most recent post on the strategy and corporate development team at Snap Inc. (Snapchat's parent company) where she led acquisitions and managed strategic partnerships. Before that, she was as a corporate associate at Cooley LLP and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

She is a cum laude graduate of the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

"Kristen's extensive legal experience deftly managing complex partnerships will prove invaluable for our organization," said BJ Johnson, ClearFlame CEO and co-founder. "She will be instrumental in navigating and formalizing collaborations with manufacturers, customers and suppliers as we bring our flexible renewable fuel technologies to a variety of markets."

ClearFlame, headquartered in Geneva, Ill., has created patented engine modification technology to power heavy duty diesel engines with clean renewable fuels.