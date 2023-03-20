Batavia chamber to honor Ole Award winners

BATAVIA -- Eight Batavia businesses were named Monday as recipients of the 2022 Ole Award, given annually for new construction or remodeling projects.

All recipients will be honored at the Inspire 2023: A Celebration of Those Who Inspire Us! event, on Thursday, April 27.

The Ole Award honorees are: New construction, Industrial, Midwest Industrial Funds, 1459 Louis Bork Drive; and Remodeling, Commercial: Bocaditos Café, 11 N. Batavia Ave.; Douglas Carpet One Floor & Home, 490 N. Randall Road; K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar, 2030 Main St.; Mill Creek Early Childhood Program ll, 130 S. Batavia Ave.; Revelry 675, 675 S. River St.; Sturdy Shelter, 10 Shumway Ave.; and The Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St.

A committee of Batavia chamber members and staff, along with representatives from the city of Batavia, evaluate businesses and selects those whose investment and confidence in Batavia stands out as the year's Ole Award winners.

The public is invited to attend Inspire 2023 on Thursday, April 27, beginning at 6 p.m. at Revelry 675, 675 S. River St., Batavia. Tickets cost $75, or $550 per table of eight, and include entertainment and dinner. Purchase tickets online at bataviachamber.org/events or call (630) 879-7134.