AAR acquires software developer Trax

WOOD DALE -- AAR Corp., a provider of aviation maintenance services to commercial and government operators, said Monday it acquired Trax USA Corp., an independent provider of aircraft repair and fleet management software.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Miami, Trax USA has approximately 110 employees. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Trax offers critical software applications to a global customer base of airlines; aircraft maintenance, repair and operations companies; and government aircraft operators, all of which support approximately 5,000 aircraft.

The Trax acquisition accelerates AAR's strategy to offer digital solutions focused on its core aviation aftermarket parts customers, the company said.

"We believe we can support Trax's continued growth by investing in its platforms and by leveraging our global relationships to help Trax reach additional customers. We also believe that over time this combination will allow more customers to better access AAR's parts and services offerings as Trax is the materials management system used by thousands of buyers and planners at airlines around the world," said John M. Holmes, AAR's chairman, president, and CEO.