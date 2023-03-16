Zebra to introduce sensors at Chicago trade show

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said it will showcase its new line of environmental sensors at ProMat 2023, a trade show March 20-23 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Zebra's said its new electronic sensor solution enables food, pharmaceutical and life science companies to wirelessly monitor environmentally sensitive products throughout the entire shipping and storing process across their supply chains.

The full solution includes the company's ZS300 sensor, ZB200 Bridge and Android Sensor Discovery app. The product allows operators in the food, pharmaceutical and health care industries to have cloud-based visibility into a range of environmental factors, including temperature monitoring and moisture detection, Zebra said.

"We're excited to expand our sensor technology to address the need for cost-effective supply chain visibility and data insights," said Tony Cecchin, Zebra's vice president and general manager, Supplies and Sensors.