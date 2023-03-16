M. Holland signs partner for recycled resins

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co., an international distributor of thermoplastic resins, said Thursday it formed a new partnership with Canadian-based Lavergne to increase the availability of resins made with recycled plastics.

M. Holland is a global manufacturer of customized compounded engineered resins. This partnership will allow the company to access Lavergne's certified post-consumer recycled resins with increased supply chain security and pricing stability, M. Holland said.

PCR resins are a growing product segment that complements traditional petroleum-based resins.

"Sustainability is a primary focus for the plastics industry, and the demand for PCR resins has accelerated in recent years," said Samantha Stone, global sourcing leader, Sustainability, at M. Holland. "Lavergne produces superior, renewed thermoplastic resins that we're proud to offer our customers."

Founded in 1984, Montreal-based Lavergne is a major player in the development and production of recycled plastic resins. It has an international footprint, with manufacturing operations in Canada, Belgium, Vietnam and Haiti.