ISACA creates new IT training program

SCHAUMBURG -- ISACA and its One In Tech Foundation are launching a new training program to prepare 150 people for tech jobs.

The program, designed in partnership with the Caterpillar Foundation, will serve five communities: Peoria, Milwaukee, Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta. It's called the Digital Trust-Workforce Inclusion Program.

ISACA will provide in-person instruction to more than 150 people using IT certification coursework, as well as offer mentorship opportunities and host events such as panels and a job fair, the association said.

These new program will cover courses such as computing fundamentals, networks and infrastructure fundamentals, cybersecurity fundamentals, software development fundamentals and more.

"Digital trust roles, whether in audit, cybersecurity or other areas, all contribute to driving digital transformation forward and building confidence in the integrity of key elements of organizations' digital ecosystems," says Ajay Barot, ISACA chief of staff.

For more than 50 years, Schaumburg-based ISACA has been a professional association and learning organization, providing certification and training programs. The association has more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide.