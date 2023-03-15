L.B. Hall Fireproofing announces new CEO

CRYSTAL LAKE -- L.B. Hall Fireproofing, a minority- and women-owned fireproofing company located in Crystal Lake, said Estefania Roa will become the company's new CEO.

Roa became president and owner last year. She joined the company in 1990 and has been a dedicated partner since.

L.B. Hall, founded in 1990, has decades of experience improving the fireproofing and insulation of homes, hospitals, schools, libraries, hotels, warehouses, churches, office buildings and many other facilities. The company offers services like intumescent fireproofing, cementitious fireproofing and insulation. It has completed over 6,940 projects for more than 500 clients throughout the Midwest.

"I receive this CEO position with great humility and enthusiasm to continue learning," Roa said. "I'm excited to make this company a gateway for those who seek more, who are willing to give everything with me and create new opportunities that will elevate both the company and our employees."

Along with Roa becoming CEO, the company also unveiled a new logo with subtle but intentional changes to showcase its values. The new logo shows a phoenix, an immortal bird associated with Greek mythology that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again, the company said.