Camping World adds 20th RV center in California

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. announced an agreement to acquire Pan Pacific RV Center, including its two northern California RV dealerships.

The acquisition is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Pan Pacific's two dealerships are located in French Camp and Morgan Hill. They will increase Camping World's California location count to 20.

"Pan Pacific RV Center has been serving the RV consumer in northern California for over 50 years and brings an experienced team to our company as we continue our rapid pace of growth in one of America's largest RV markets," said Marcus Lemonis, chairman and CEO of Camping World.

The French Camp facility is located at West Yettner Road on Interstate 5, south of Stockton. The Morgan Hill facility is located at Condit Road on Highway 101 south of San Jose.

The new Camping World Supercenters will offer a wide range of new and used RVs from top brands including Keystone and Jayco, in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire Camping World portfolio of Good Sam products and services.