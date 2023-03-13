Mainsteet recognizes local Realtor

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- The Mainstreet Organization of Realtors recently recognized Beth Kaim as a top producer in sales in its 2022 Production Awards.

Kaim was awarded two Mainstreet honors. She received the Platinum Award for being in the top 1% in sales and the Gold Award for the top 3% in transactions. Awards are given to recognize top Realtors for their outstanding work across the Chicago region.

Kaim has been a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices American Heritage agency in Elk Grove Village for the past 8 years. In that time, she has received many designations and certifications including Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Real Estate Negotiation Expert, Luxury Property Specialist and more.

Kaim also was recently awarded the Chairman's Circle Gold Award for being in the top 2% in sales in of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices nationwide network.

"Last year was another unprecedented year in Illinois real estate, but thanks to Mainstreet Realtors, buyers and sellers had access to the information, expertise and guidance they needed to navigate the challenging market conditions," said Debbie Pawlowicz, president of the Mainstreet board of directors.