Fortune to acquire Boston Sword & Tuna

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC said Monday it signed an agreement to acquire Boston Sword & Tuna, one of the largest fresh seafood distributors in the United States.

The transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days, the company said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We're excited at the prospect of our agreement to acquire Boston Sword & Tuna, one of the most respected seafood distributors on the East Coast with a superior management team and hugely loyal customer base," said Sean O'Scannlain, president and CEO of Bensenville-based Fortune International.

Fortune International is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor, distributor and importer of fresh, live and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. It serves restaurants, private clubs, hotels and gourmet retail stores.

"We've long admired Fortune and have deep respect for Sean and his team, who we've known for over 20 years," said Michael Scola, CEO of Massachusetts-based Boston Sword & Tuna. "We're excited at the prospect of joining Fortune to broaden and strengthen our national platform."