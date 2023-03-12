BizWeek: No stand on possible Bears tax break; investing in Aurora Municipal Airport

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comAurora Mayor Richard Irvin is greeted by his guest before he gives his annual state-of-the-city speech, at the Aurora Municipal Airport Tuesday March 7, 2023 in Sugar Grove.

Arlington Heights mum on Bears' break

Arlington Heights officials Monday declined to state a preference on pending state legislation that would give the Bears a massive property tax break at Arlington Park.

Aurora investing in its airport

With the slogan "Aurora Ascends" outlined in lights and two vintage military planes flanking the stage, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announced a $10 million "Take Off Aurora" renovation of Aurora Municipal Airport. He said it will include expanding Revv Aviation's facilities and city facilities and obtaining a customs-inspection service so the airport can handle international flights.

St. Charles flush with new restaurants

St. Charles' restaurant scene continues to grow with the recent opening of four new restaurants, three of them in the city's downtown.

New pet franchise coming to Naperville

Inspired by the dietary cravings of their dog, Augie, Jaclynn and Evan Berna opened a Pet Wants franchise in Naperville to provide health-conscious food options for pet owners.

St. Charles gains entertainment venue

For the first time in more than 90 years, the building at 7 S. 2nd Ave. in downtown St. Charles is entertaining audiences again.

Mall move put on hold

Elgin Mall owners will have to wait a little longer to get the approval they need to relocate to East Dundee.

Wheeling restaurant gets a grant

An ever-popular chain restaurant on Wheeling's Restaurant Row will receive a $100,000 municipal grant to help fund a building renovation.

A 'home run' for Wheaton

Nordstrom Rack, the off-price arm of the department store giant, plans to open in Danada Square East in Wheaton. J. Crew Factory is preparing to take over a 6,500-square-foot space next to Whole Foods, the anchor of the shopping center at the juncture of Butterfield and Naperville roads.