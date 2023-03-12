After Hours

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for The Lock Up Self Storage 1255 South Naperville Blvd., Naperville on March 2. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders. Councilman Bennie White represented the city of Naperville. Councilman White congratulated owner Rick Hielscher for successfully placing a storage company in a shopping area. He went on to say that they patiently worked with the City and the neighbor hood behind the center. Owner Rick Hielscher thanked everyone for coming and shared a bit about The Lock Up Self Storage. They are a family owned business in 8 states. The space in Naperville has 824 units and are ready to store items residents need to keep in a safe place.