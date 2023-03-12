After Hours
Posted3/12/2023 1:00 AM
Send photos of business social events to afterhours@dailyherald.com.
The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and the village of Barrington gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 1 to celebrate the new location of Laura George Consulting at 509 W. Main St., 2nd floor, in Barrington. Attendees at the Laura George Consulting ribbon-cutting ceremony included: Laura George, Susan Kurland and Laura Harman (Laura George Consulting); Bob Finley (Virtue Asset Management); Scott Anderson (Village of Barrington); Martha Goodman Stack (Wells Fargo Advisors); Jen Frey (Jen Frey Coaching); Steve Wilson (CBIZ, Inc.); John Corey (Responsible Financial Guidance, A Private Wealth Advisory Practice of Ameriprise Financial, LLC); and Suzanne Corr (Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce).
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for The Lock Up Self Storage 1255 South Naperville Blvd., Naperville on March 2. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders. Councilman Bennie White represented the city of Naperville. Councilman White congratulated owner Rick Hielscher for successfully placing a storage company in a shopping area. He went on to say that they patiently worked with the City and the neighbor hood behind the center. Owner Rick Hielscher thanked everyone for coming and shared a bit about The Lock Up Self Storage. They are a family owned business in 8 states. The space in Naperville has 824 units and are ready to store items residents need to keep in a safe place.
The Schaumburg Business Association was honored to join Diamonds Direct Schaumburg on cutting the ribbon on their new space March 6. They were joined by village President Tom Dailly, SBA President Lisa Gilbert, SBA Board Members, ambassadors and members.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated new Batavia Chamber member Guardian Radon Mitigation and Construction Services with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 6. The event was held in the lobby of the Batavia Chamber's office, 106 W. Wilson St. in Batavia. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owner and Batavia resident Michael Christerson. Also attending were Michele Morgan, public relations and marketing for Guardian. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Lori Botterman, city of Batavia communications manager. Also present were Batavia Chamber board president Jamie Saam along with chamber ambassadors, family members and friends.
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated new Batavia business and chamber member Smarty Pants Café with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 7. The event was held at the café's location, 817 N. Randall Road in Batavia. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, along with the owner Michael Kandah. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Lori Botterman, city of Batavia communications manager. Also present were chamber ambassadors, fellow business owners, family members and friends.
The Schaumburg Business Association welcomed SBA member All Time Carvers to Schaumburg on Feb. 22 with a ribbon-cutting attended by village President Tom Dailly, village Trustees George Dunham and Jamie Clar, alongside our SBA ambassadors and members. All Time Carvers is located at 750 E. Schaumburg Road, in Schaumburg.
Tower Hill Healthcare Center in South Elgin celebrated the introduction of an in-house dialysis unit, providing kidney care through this new service line. Elgin Area Chamber Ambassadors, members, staff and guests met to celebrate at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Skilled Nurses work closely with specialty physicians and outpatient dialysis centers to provide education and clinical resources to best manage guests' conditions and enrich their daily experience. The new unit offers both residents and community members the convenience of this new service in a comfortable setting.
The Elgin Area Chamber celebrated VNA Health Care's grand opening and ribbon cutting at their new pharmacy located at 801 Villa Street in Elgin. Elgin Mayor David Kaptain and councilpersons Rose Martinez and John Steffen joined chamber ambassadors, staff and many non-profit and community leaders at the ceremony. VNA Health Care, with 16 locations across the suburbs provides high-quality, affordable health care for more than 75,000 patients with or without insurance. It is the largest Community Health Center in Chicagoland and has been serving the community for over 100 years.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.