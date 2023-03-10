Persky recognized in LPL's Freedom Club

DOWNERS GROVE -- Bruce Persky, an independent LPL Financial adviser at Professional Wealth Advisors LLC, has been made a member of LPL's Freedom Club.

With more than 21,000 LPL-affiliated advisers nationwide, LPL Financial awards this distinction to the top 23% of annual production among LPL advisers.

Persky is a partner and wealth adviser at Downers Grove-based Professional Wealth Advisors LLC, where he specializes in building comprehensive wealth strategies to help clients pursue their goals.

Through his partnership with Professional Wealth Advisors, Persky offers a full range of financial services to his clients, including access to in-house tax, insurance and legal professionals.

"It is an honor to support Bruce with the technological infrastructure, integrated products and differentiated services that help advisers run a thriving practice," said Pete Dorsey, LPL executive vice president, Institution Services Relationship Management. "We wish Bruce and his entire team even greater success as they continue to help their clients work toward their financial goals in the years ahead."